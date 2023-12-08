Data: Nearly all Portuguese homes subscribe to pay-TV

A huge 97.8 per cent of families in Portugal had a pay-TV subscriptiom in the third quarter of 2023, with subscriptions rising to 4.6 million, up 107,000 from the same period in 2022.

According to the National Communications Authority (Anacom), this growth is primarily due to the growing popularity of fibre-optic (FTTH/B) technology, which now boasts 2.9 million subscribers, representing a 7.9 per cent annual increase.

FTTH/B has overtaken other technologies as the preferred method of accessing pay-TV services, accounting for 63.2 per cent of all subscriptions. Cable TV is second with a 27.3 per cent share, followed by satellite TV (DTH) at 7.3 per cent and ADSL at 2.3 per cent.

Altice Portugal’s Meo remains the leading provider with the largest market share (41.4 per cent), followed by NOS Group (36.5 per cent), Vodafone Portugal (19.1 per cent), and Nowo (2.8 per cent).

Meo and Vodafone gained the most market share growing by 0.5 and 0.4 per cent, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year. Conversely, NOS Group and Nowo saw their market share decline by 0.6 and 0.2 per cent, respectively.