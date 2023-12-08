HBO, Max sign A24 output deal

The HBO and Max brands have announced a multiyear pay-1 US output deal with A24 that brings the entertainment company’s theatrical film slate exclusively to Warner Bros Discovery’s HBO, Max and Cinemax.

Among the films to be available under the new deal are Sofia Coppola’s award-winning Priscilla starring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny, Kristoffer Borgli’s Nicolas Cage starrer Dream Scenario and Sean Durkin’s upcoming wrestling biography The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

Movies included in the pay-1 output agreement include Dicks: The Musical, Priscilla, Dream Scenario, The Zone of Interest, Stop Making Sense, The Iron Claw, Love Lies Bleeding, Civil War, and more.

The two companies have additionally extended their licensing deal to continue bringing the entertainment company’s robust library of movies to HBO and Max viewer’s screens. Between the existing and new library of A24 films, subscribers will have access to more than one hundred A24 titles over the term of the agreement. The expanded selection of films includes Everything Everywhere All at Once (pictured), Uncut Gems, The Whale, Past Lives, and more.

“Continuing our relationship with A24 to bring award-winning movies alongside recent fan-favorites to subscribers adds incredible value to the HBO and Max value proposition,” said Royce Battleman, EVP, Content Acquisitions, Warner Bros. Discovery. “The diverse range of stories that come from the A24 pipeline make this partnership so impactful for our audience.”