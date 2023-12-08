Report: Broadband access equipment spend declines

According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data centre industries, total global revenue for the Broadband Access equipment market decreased to $4.1 billion (€3.8bn) in Q3 2023, down 14 per cent year-on-year.

The lone bright spot this quarter was spending on Fixed Wireless CPE, as North American operators continued to expand their 5G Sub-6GHz subscriber bases.

“The inventory alignment that began in North America has now migrated to Europe and Latin America, as both regions saw significant Y/Y declines in equipment spend,” said Jeff Heynen, Vice President with Dell’Oro Group. “Meanwhile, Chinese operators are once again accelerating their purchases of PON ONTs to support growing FTTR (Fiber-to-the-room) deployments.”

Additional highlights from the report: