Italy: RAI seeks postponement of DVB-T2 switchover

Italy’s state broadcaster RAI is vigorously lobbying the government to postpone the January 10th 2024 deadline for switching one of its three national DTT multiplexes to DVB-T2.

While technically prepared for the transition, RAI general director Giampaolo Rossi is deeply concerned about excluding millions of viewers during the upcoming Euro 2024 football tournament and Paris Olympic games.

According to the latest research, 19 million Italians, or 8.4 million households, still lack DVB-T2 compatible TVs, potentially losing access to a large chunk of RAI’s content during these popular events. This could leave millions in the dark and spark widespread viewer frustration.

RAI also faces a tough choice regarding which channels to prioritise for the new standard. Sacrificing niche channels could limit viewer options, while excluding popular ones is sure to ignite controversy.

Adding to the challenge, spectrum limitations force RAI to choose between keeping all channels on DVB-T2 or sacrificing some for significantly improved picture quality. The sale of the 700 MHz band further squeezed RAI’s bandwidth, forcing compression and impacting signal quality for around 400,000 households in regions like Veneto and Puglia.

Transitioning all RAI channels to DVB-T2, though costly, would offer a future-proof solution, eliminating both viewer exclusion during major events and persistent signal disruptions. Moreover, it could deliver viewers sharper picture quality and potentially free up valuable spectrum for other uses.