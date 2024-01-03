Formula E signs Germany, Austria TV deals

All-electric single-seater racing series Formula E has agreed a new strategic multi-year media partnership with Red Bull Media House, DF1 and ServusTV that will deliver all Formula E races live in Germany and Austria across free-to-air (FTA), pay-TV and digital channels beginning this coming season.

Formula E races and qualifying sessions will broadcast live on DF1 in what will be Formula E’s largest FTA programming distribution in Germany since the series began in 2014.

DF1 is the new FTA channel in Germany which launched on January 1st 2024, replacing ServusTV Deutschland, and featuring news, entertainment, and exclusive sports content.

ServusTV Motorsport, the dedicated motorsport channel on Deutsche Telekom’s pay-TV service, Magenta TV, and digital platform ServusTV On and speedweek.com, will also carry Formula E races and qualifying sessions live.

In Austria, all 17 races in Season 10, the biggest calendar yet in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, will air live on free to air channel ServusTV. ServusTV’s digital channels will also carry Formula E races alongside other premium motorsport content.

“This exciting new partnership with Red Bull Media House, ServusTV, and DF1 marks a significant milestone in bringing Formula E’s racing to Germany and Austria – a region with a deep-rooted passion for motorsport,” declared Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E. “As we gear up for our most dynamic season yet, including a double-header race in Berlin, fans in these key markets will have access to more live race programming than ever before through free-to-air channels.”

muuls“We’re excited to join forces with Formula E, bringing the dynamic Race Series to the enthusiastic motorsport communities in Austria and Germany,” added David Morgenbesser, CCO / Head of Commercial, Red Bull Media House. “Additionally, we’re keen to contribute our expertise at Red Bull Media House to enhance the series’ content development and overall success.”