ROXi partners with smart TV brands; US launch

ROXi, the free music video streaming app for TVs backed by Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams and Kylie Minogue, has announced it is launching new strategic partnerships with a number of smart TV brands including LG, Samsung and Sky which aims to turn smart TVs into a smart speaker replacement for music.

ROXi will integrate its catalogue of music videos into the global search and voice command functions of major smart TV user experiences, enabling consumers to search for and play any music, in the same way that they can search for movies and TV programming. In LG’s case, ROXi’s catalogue of music videos will be available in LG TV’s content library, fully searchable via Voice and via the LG Magic Remote.

“Our partnerships with the world’s biggest smart and pay-TV companies brings free and instant access to ROXi’s 100 million music videos on tens of millions of TVs,” said Rob Lewis, ROXi CEO. “Consumers will be able to use their voice or TV remote, to instantly play all their favourite music, all in a music video format”.

“Music represents 80 per cent of listening on smart speakers today; but that’s audio-only listening and audio-only is ridiculous on a TV and when there is a TV in every home,” added Lewis. “The TV will overtake the smart speaker as the preferred music player in the home, not only because an audio-visual experience is better in the home than audio-only but also because a TV provides for a much superior browsing experience.”

ROXi has also announced its imminent launch across the US across a range of smart TVs including Samsung, LG, Vizio, Roku, Comcast, Sony Bravia, NVIDIA Shield TVs, TCL, HiSense, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV and Android TV from Q1 2024.