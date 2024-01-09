One Platform Total Audience from NBCU

In advance of the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), NBCUniversal has unveiled how it says it is redefining cross-platform, audience-based advertising for the media industry with the full-scale launch of One Platform Total Audience. NBCUniversal’s AI-driven planning and activation technology is the latest evolution within the company’s One Platform offering and will leverage new investments in automation and data to provide brands unduplicated reach through a single media buy across linear and streaming. NBCUniversal also announced it will transact 50 per cent of its business on strategic audiences in 2024, meeting industry demand and enabling brands to effectively engage viewers wherever they consume content.

“From day one, NBCUniversal has evolved its business to connect with consumers where they are, while giving advertisers a seat at the table,” said Mark Marshall, Chairman, NBCUniversal Global Advertising & Partnerships. “2024 will be a watershed year for change. Seismic shifts in measurement will throw everyone’s media mix models up in the air, presenting a singular opportunity to transact on strategic audiences and measure real KPIs for marketers. With One Platform Total Audience, we are empowering our clients to supercharge their media schedules in a whole new way and maximise the effectiveness of their ad dollars to achieve their business goals.”

One Platform Total Audience was developed with marketers in mind to create new opportunities to find scale, drive incremental reach, and keep brand safety top of mind. Specifically, the technology uses machine learning and predictive analytics to produce a single media plan across linear and streaming that targets a brand’s specific audience segment and strengthens their effectiveness. One Platform Total Audience has access to NBCUniversal’s entire culture-defining content portfolio. The technology leverages the company’s robust first party data, along with advertisers’ data sets, to better reach the consumers who matter most to brands at unparalleled scale, and with programme level transparency, into delivery.

NBCUniversal says it has invested heavily in advanced advertising capabilities. Now, in 2024, the company is arriving at the pinnacle of its commitments by bringing together its capabilities across all screens with the full-scale launch of One Platform Total Audience.

The latest advancements making this possible include:

NEW AUTOMATION : One Platform Total Audience will utilise machine learning to automate budget allocation across linear and streaming, identifying an optimised media mix to engage marketers’ precise audience segments. NBCUniversal will also add programmatic guaranteed for media buys with One Platform Total Audience, leading to more automated and turnkey streaming activation. And to make transacting against strategic audiences simple, the company will add new buy-side automated order and workflow management.

: One Platform Total Audience will utilise machine learning to automate budget allocation across linear and streaming, identifying an optimised media mix to engage marketers’ precise audience segments. NBCUniversal will also add programmatic guaranteed for media buys with One Platform Total Audience, leading to more automated and turnkey streaming activation. And to make transacting against strategic audiences simple, the company will add new buy-side automated order and workflow management. ENHANCED DATA INTEROPERABILITY: With interoperability integrations across the media ecosystem, advertisers and agencies have more flexible and efficient paths to onboard their data than ever before, all built with privacy top of mind. As NBCUniversal’s streaming footprint has grown, marketers now have better match rates and more scale to reach their target audiences.

NBCUniversal has built One Platform Total Audience hand-in-hand with its brand and agency partners to complement agency planning systems. For Q1 2024, One Platform Total Audience has sold out across all major categories including tech, auto, and retail. As a result of this broad industry adoption across brands and agencies, the company will expand access to One Platform Total Audience in Q2 2024.

Early metrics indicate campaigns that run cross-platform with a strategic audience lead to greater business results. In one early test, the company saw increased reach and efficiency with significantly decreased impression waste for a brand. Overall, advertisers saw a 25 per cent higher brand engagement rate than narrow age and gender demographics for the same brands. Together, says NBCUniversal, these findings demonstrate the value of One Platform Total Audience, when combined with NBCUniversal’s extensive reach and premium content portfolio, to make marketers’ dollars more effective.

One Platform was built to bridge the gap between consumers’ all-screen viewing preferences and legacy advertising practices. NBCUniversal’s One Platform technology stack now provides the data-driven products, services and capabilities marketers need to reach their business goals, while also creating a better experience for viewers.

Nearly 60 per cent of NBCUniversal’s advertising clients use audience-based buying to drive incremental value, and there has been a continued shift to strategic audiences, with +25 per cent growth compared to a year ago. According to NBCUniversal, this continued shift is indicative of the importance of strategic audiences, as well as the value of both linear and digital platforms combined, to drive effective media.

With new investments in automation and data, combined with the company’s comprehensive ad tech suite and the acceleration of multi-currency, NBCUniversal says it has built a premium video marketplace that reflects consumers’ viewing habits and gives advertisers a centre seat at the table.