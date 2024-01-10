Report: Advanced TV sales to recover in 2024

According to data from DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) there will be a meaningful recovery in the sale of some advanced, high-end and smart TVs as this year unfolds.

Advanced TV shipments declined in both units and revenue in 2023, but both units and revenue are forecasted to resume growth in 2024, according to the latest update to DSCC’s Quarterly Advanced TV Shipment and Forecast Report.

This report looks at the worldwide premium TV market, including the most advanced TV technologies: WOLED, QD-OLED, QDEF, MicroLED and MiniLED with 4K and 8K resolution. The report looks at current and future TV shipments and revenues by technology, region, brand, resolution and screen size, and forecasts the growth of all these technologies.

DSCC estimates that total Advanced TV shipments declined nine per cent Y/Y in Q4 2023 and forecast a four per cent Y/Y decline in Q1 2024 but a return to growth with a three per cent increase Y/Y in Q2 2024. DSCC estimates that OLED TV units decreased 29 per cent Y/Y in Q4 2023 and forecast a decline of six per cent Y/Y in Q1 2024 but expect a return to growth with an increase of 21 per cent Y/Y in Q2 2024 compared to a very weak Q2 2023. DSCC estimates that Advanced LCD TV units increased just one per cent Y/Y in Q4 2023 but expect them to decrease 3 per cent Y/Y in Q1 2024 and decrease four per cent Y/Y in Q2 2024.

For the full year 2023, DSCC estimates that Advanced TV shipments declined by four per cent Y/Y with OLED shipments declining 20 per cent Y/Y and Advanced LCD TV shipments increasing four per cent Y/Y. DSCC estimates Advanced TV revenues for the full year 2023 declined by eight per cent Y/Y, with OLED TV revenues declining by 18 per cent Y/Y and Advanced LCD TV revenues declining by one per cent Y/Y.

In the first half of 2024, DSCC forecasts that Advanced TV revenues will decline two per cent Y/Y, with OLED TV revenues increasing four per cent Y/Y and Advanced LCD TV revenues declining five per cent Y/Y.

In its updated long-term forecast, after a four per cent Y/Y decline in 2023, total Advanced TV shipments are expected to grow by a 10 per cent CAGR from 2023 to 2027 to 30 million units. DSCC estimates that OLED TV units declined 20 per cent in 2023 but DSCC expects them to grow at a 14 per cent CAGR from 2023-2027 to 9.2 million units. DSCC estimates that Advanced LCD TV units increased by four per cent Y/Y in 2023 and expect them to grow at an eight per cent CAGR from 2023-2027 to 20.7 million units. Including QD-OLED, OLED TV will achieve a 31 per cent share of Advanced TVs in 2027. MicroLED TV will emerge with very small volumes.