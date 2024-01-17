France: Netflix partners with Carrefour

Netflix has partnered with French supermarket chain Carrefour in an effort to boost subscribers to its cheapest plan in the country.

Netflix is aiming to entice Carrefour shoppers to subscribe to its ad-supported tier, priced at €5.99 per month. The trial bundle, which is initially accessible to customers in Bordeaux and Rouen, includes a 10 per cent discount on Carrefour products and free shipping on orders above €60.

Carrefour said that if enough customers are attracted to the offer it will look to extend the promotion across the country. Some participating stores will also sell Netflix merchandise from popular series such as Stranger Things and Bridgerton.

“Thanks to this partnership, we hope to make our series, films and games even more accessible to new audiences,” commented Laurent Uguen, sales director at Netflix.

“At Carrefour, we always seek to innovate by offering new services and promotions in order to improve our customers’ experience and defend their purchasing power,” added Caroline Dassié, executive director of global marketing, customers, brands and own brands at Carrefour Group. “With the Carrefour Plus programme, in partnership with Netflix, we want to help our customers avoid compromising between entertainment and food.”