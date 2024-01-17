Original Tastemade content for Prime Video, Amazon Freevee

Amazon MGM Studios and Tastemade have announced a first-look deal to produce unscripted lifestyle content. As part of the partnership, Amazon MGM Studios and Tastemade will bring 15 new shows to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee audiences over the next few years.

Dish It Out will be the first unscripted series on the roster, hosted by TV personality, chef, and social media content creator Matilda ‘Tilly’ Ramsay – daughter of Gordon Ramsay. In each episode, Tilly will receive a mystery box of ingredients from various chefs and home cooks around the world, and piece together the items to create a globally inspired dish. The series has received a 32-episode order and production will begin in 2024 in Tastemade’s London studios.

“We are so pleased to partner with Tastemade’s award-winning team to bring Tilly Ramsay’s fresh and fun approach to cooking to our Amazon customers,” says Lauren Anderson, head of AVoD, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios. “Tilly’s charm, exuberance, and ability to create memorable food experiences has already delighted her millions of followers, and we look forward to introducing her to a new audience of food, cooking, and lifestyle enthusiasts.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with a powerhouse like Amazon MGM Studios, enabling Tastemade to share compelling stories with their audience,” added Larry Fitzgibbon, co-founder and CEO, Tastemade. “We are uniquely positioned to create premium lifestyle programming that inspires people to take real action, and Amazon is the perfect platform to bring that to life.”

All content will be produced by Tastemade Studios, helmed by Taye Shuayb, global head of studios and content development. Content will range from cooking competitions to travel shows and will be hosted by notable talent across the food and entertainment space.

Amazon Freevee also offers a number of Tastemade FAST Channels, including Tastemade, Tastemade Travel, Tastemade Home and Tastemade en Español.