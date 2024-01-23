January 23 launch for France 2 UHD

Ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, PSB group France Télévisions has announced the January 23rd launch of first 4K full-time channel, France 2 UHD. It will be followed on July 10th by France 3 UHD, a part-time channel dedicated to special events.

The two UHD signals, which are set to present the Games hosted by France Télévisions in the best quality, mean that France Télévisions will become the first TV group in France to deliver a DTT 4K broadcast, after being given the go-ahead by regulator Arcom in October 2023. Both channels will be available throughout most of the metropolitan territory and overseas.

Viewers possessing 4K/UHD reception equipment will progressively find France 2 UDH on channel 52 in all regions authorised by Arcom, starting in the Paris, Nantes and Bordeaux areas, and channel 22 overseas. France 3 UHD will be available on channel 53 and 23 overseas.

France Télévisions has selected Eutelsat to transmit both UHD signals and signed a multi-year contract to have its two 4K channels broadcast on both terrestrial and satellite networks via the Eutelsat 5 West B satellite using the new DVB-SIS (Single Illumination System) transmission technology standard. They will be distributed to terrestrial transmitters across the French territory, as well as DTH via the Fransat platform.

Both channels will also be progressively integrated into telcos’ IPTV offerings. Around 70 per cent of French homes are equipped to received 4K/UHD television.