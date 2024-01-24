Netflix phasing out Basic plan

During its Q4 earnings call, Netflix revealed that it will phase out its Basic plan for subscribers – starting with the UK and Canada markets in Q2.

The subscription tier, which was made unavailable to new and returning users in July 2023, is currently only available to those who were already subscribed to it. It’s currently unknown how Basic subscribers will be transitioned when the option is shuttered.

When the change is fully implemented subscribers will have the choice of three plans: Basic with Ads, ad-free Standard, or Premium. Netflix revealed that the Basic with Ads tier has captured 40 per cent of new subscribers in markets where it is available.

Netflix co-CEO, Greg Peters, commented: “[Basic with Ads subscribers] get a better plan than Basic – more streams, higher resolution with downloads. And of course, the real benefit is they get access to all these amazing stories at a lower, effective price.”