Research: UK users call for personalised ICE

Research from DTS, a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi, reveals that in-car entertainment is of the utmost importance for 67 per cent of UK adults – a number that soars to 84 per cent for those aged 17-44. This underscores the growing significance of vehicle entertainment systems for those looking to purchase or lease a new car in the near future.

Delving deeper, The Evolution of In-car Experiences report, finds that the in-car entertainment experience must go beyond mirroring a smartphone. For 42 per cent of respondents, vehicle entertainment needs to offer them personalised preferences, the highest quality audio, and easily discoverable content.

In fact, a majority (59 per cent) emphasised the importance of having content curated to their individual preferences or past choices in their ideal in-car entertainment system, increasing to 71 per cent for those aged 25-34 and 74 per cent for 35-44 year olds. These findings highlight the increasing significance of tailored personalisation and seamless discovery mechanisms, underlining the evolving expectations of users.

“In-car entertainment systems are taking centre stage in shaping the modern connected car experience, especially as the journey towards autonomous vehicles continues,” advises Gereon Joachim, vice president automotive sales & strategy, Xperi. “The findings underscore the importance of vehicle manufacturers providing an extraordinary in-car infotainment experience that establishes a personalised connection beyond a car purchase.”

“Each generation is placing more importance on entertainment than the last, demanding that a vehicle transcends mere transportation to also deliver an immersive, tailored, captivating third space,” he adds.

“To meet consumer demands, vehicles must provide the same personalised, versatile experience we are all used to at home, bringing together curated independent connected radio, audio, games and video in the dash. “This shift not only heralds exciting opportunities for monetisation but also opens up endless new markets for car companies,” he concludes

