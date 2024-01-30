France: M6, TF1 share Euro 2024

M6 and TF1, the two French FTA broadcasters of Euro 2024 matches, have agreed a deal they will see the duo share the final stages of the tournament. Akin to the 2016 and 2020 championships, M6 will air the final match as well as twelve other meetings, while TF1 will broadcast twelve matches, including the best semi-final.

“M6 will broadcast live thirteen of the best matches of the competition including the final,” the broadcaster said. TF1 underlined, for its part that, among the 25 live matches broadcast, it will offer all the French national team games.

According to French press reports, both groups have acquired the Euro 2024 FTA TV rights for a total of €55 million. The pay-TV rights haven’t been licensed yet.

The tournament kicks off on June 14th with hosts Germany playing Scotland.