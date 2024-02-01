Vodafone Spain: La Liga returns, bull fighting debuts

Vodafone Spain is finalising an agreement with streaming service DAZN to again offer La Liga football, six years after dropping this content in favour of cinema and TV series due to the high cost for TV rights, according to El Independiente.

With the move, Vodafone would broadcast five matches from La Liga every week to compete with the likes of Movistar and Orange.

Vodafone has also launched a new channel in Spain dedicated to bull fighting. OneToroTV will offer the main bull fighting events -San Isidro, Feria de Abril and San Fermín – as well as relevant documentaries and reports for €14.99 a month.