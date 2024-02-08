ITV signs James Bond deal with Amazon MGM

ITV has announced a deal with Amazon MGM Studios Distribution to make 25 James Bond movies available to ITV viewers via linear channels and catch-up on ITVX.

The deal marks the first time that the Bond films have been available via an AVoD streaming platform in the UK, which will see each film available to ITVX viewers for 30 days post linear transmission.

March 4th will see the franchise launch on ITV4, with a favourite film from each iconic lead available for fans to enjoy each day of the week, and throughout the month on ITVX as follows:

4th March: Goldfinger

5th March: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

6th March: The Spy Who Loved Me

7th March: Licence to Kill

8th March: GoldenEye

10th March: Skyfall

The deal will also offer ITVX viewers a range of additional content to enjoy including feature-length documentary Everything Or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007, and Being James Bond: The Daniel Craig Story. The collection of 25 Bond films is scheduled to air multiple times a year on ITV channels.

Darren Nartey, Senior Acquisitions Manager: Films & Kids at ITV, said: ‘It doesn’t get any more iconic than James Bond and we are honoured to bring this fantastic catalogue of films to our viewers both on our linear channels and via catch-up on ITVX. Now where is my martini…’