Sky Deutschland extends Premier League rights

Sky Deutschland and the Premier League have extended their long-term rights partnership. The new agreement comes into force immediately and is valid up to and including the 2027/28 season.

Sky Sport will continue to provide extensive coverage of the Premier League in Germany in the future and will show all 380 matches per season in full length – over 250 of them live. With a total of over 800 live games from the Bundesliga and 2nd Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and the Premier League, Sky Sport will continue to be the home of the football in Germany.

Barny Mills, CEO of Sky Deutschland, commented: “The Premier League is undoubtedly one of the top rights in international sport. With this exclusive extension, we have secured an important right that clearly underlines our leading position in sport. Sky is and remains the home of sport. In combination with the Bundesliga, the DFB Cup and Formula 1 as well as the recently acquired rights to MotoGP, the ATP Tour and the WTA, our customers can also look forward to an extensive, highly attractive sports program with a lot of excitement and passion in the future. ”

Paul Molnar, Premier League Chief Media Officer, added: “The Premier League is delighted to extend its partnership with Sky Deutschland until the end of the 2027/28 season. Sky is an outstanding partner who prides itself on providing our fans with the best possible viewing experience. We look forward to Sky continuing to be the home of the Premier League in these important markets.”