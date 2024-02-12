Forecast: Africa SVoD to add 9m subs by 2029

Sub-Saharan Africa will have 16 million paying SV0D subscriptions by 2029, up from 7 million at end-2023, according to a froecast from Digital TV Research. South Africa and Nigeria will supply 59 per cent (9.4 million) of the region’s total. However, SVoD penetration will still be low by 2029, with only 7.1 per cent of TV households paying for at least one subscription – although this is up from 4.7 per cent at the end of 2023.

Netflix will remain the SVoD market leader, with 6.9 million subscribers by 2029. Showmax will be the second largest platform with 3.7 million paying subscribers. With its roll-out expected to be limited to South Africa, Disney+ will only have 905,000 subscriptions by 2029.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, commented: “SVoD is a battle between Netflix and regional player Showmax. Rich in local content and sports rights, Showmax now has access to NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures and HBO content. Showmax’s parent MultiChoice recently rejected a takeover bid from Canal Plus.”