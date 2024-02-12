Orange Spain raises fees
From David Del Valle in Madrid
Following similar moves by Movistar and Vodafone in the country, Orange Spain is set to raise its subscription prices by up to €3 a month this April.
The company says the price hike are a necessity as a result of huge investments in high capacity networks and its mass deployment that requires significant financial resources.
The price increase will be applied to packages with optic fibere and two unlimited mobile plans as follows
- Love Cine y Series 2: up €1 euro a month, from €89 to €90 a month
- Love Cine y Series Total 2: up €1 a month, from €99 to €100 a month
- Love Fútbol 2: up €3 a month, from €120 to €123 a month
- Love Fútbol Total 2: up €3 a month, from €135 to €138 a month.