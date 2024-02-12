Orange Spain raises fees

Following similar moves by Movistar and Vodafone in the country, Orange Spain is set to raise its subscription prices by up to €3 a month this April.

The company says the price hike are a necessity as a result of huge investments in high capacity networks and its mass deployment that requires significant financial resources.

The price increase will be applied to packages with optic fibere and two unlimited mobile plans as follows

Love Cine y Series 2: up €1 euro a month, from €89 to €90 a month

Love Cine y Series Total 2: up €1 a month, from €99 to €100 a month

Love Fútbol 2: up €3 a month, from €120 to €123 a month

Love Fútbol Total 2: up €3 a month, from €135 to €138 a month.