Research: Daily VoD engagement up 12% in 2023

NPAW, a specialist in video streaming analytics, has announced the findings of its 2023 Video Streaming Industry Report, revealing a significant year of engagement and quality improvements for the industry.

The most notable finding of the report is the consolidation, in the second half of the year, of the upward trend in daily user engagement for VoD and Linear TV, at 4 per cent and 3 per cent respectively. Following two years of declines, the amount of time the average user spends watching content per day increased globally in 2023 by 12 per cent for VoD and 4 per cent for Linear TV content. This pivot might signal an increase in consumption or a shift in the consumers’ attention toward a more selective number of platforms.

Episodic content continued to dominate as the primary type of VoD content for another year, capturing 67 per cent of the total global playtime. However, movies saw a slight increase, accounting for 26 per cent of all VoD minutes streamed in 2023.

Additionally, 2023 was also a year of significant improvements in the Quality of Experience front, both globally, with a decrease of 38 per cent in the buffer ratio, and regionally, with regions like Asia experiencing an 18 per cent increase in the average bitrate. These boosts signal that there is still room for optimization of the viewing experience.

At the device level, big screens extended their dominance in total playtime by up to 8 percentage points, driven by the growth of Smart TVs. This reaffirms that consumers overwhelmingly prefer big-screen experiences when streaming video content, reserving smaller-screen devices like smartphones for casual streaming or while on the move.

“​​These findings underscore a significant year of renewal and growth for the streaming sector. The increase of up to 12 per cent in daily playtime per user, coupled with tangible improvements in the Quality of Experience, highlights how the industry is consolidating and evolving to meet and exceed viewer expectations, said Ferran G. Vilaró, CEO and Co-Founder of NPAW.

“As providers navigate this journey of optimisation, leveraging deep end-user behavior and experience data will be crucial in capturing the attention and loyalty of consumers. Understanding the insights derived from NPAW’s 2023 Video Streaming Industry Report will play a pivotal role in shaping successful streaming strategies moving forward”. concluded Vilaró.