Data: 2023 NBA Finals doubles streaming viewership

Global NPAW customer data reveals that this year’s NBA finals saw more than a two-fold increase in both plays (+237 per cent) and unique viewers (+253 per cent) compared to 2022, with the total playtime increasing by 82 per cent.

As the third major sporting event to break streaming records that week, the Finals confirmed the sports audience’s progressive shift towards streaming platforms and away from traditional broadcasts.

Streaming consumption also increased during the 2023 Finals compared to the average for the previous three months as the Denver Nuggets bested Miami Heat 4-1 in the best of seven series. Plays increased by 31 per cent compared to the previous three months, while playtime surged by 65 per cent and 10 per cent more unique users tuned in.

However, the average playtime per user experienced a 19 per cent decline versus 2022, which could be attributed to factors such as the Finals’ concurrence with other significant sporting events. The Champions League final, Roland Garros, Formula 1 and Moto GP could all have potentially impacted the average playtime per user for the Finals, as fans might have divided their attention among competitions or opted to watch multiple events simultaneously.

The final match of the 2023 Finals wasn’t the most viewed of all; instead, the fourth game stood out with nearly double the number of plays compared to the average of the other four games. Despite its notable viewership, the audience spent less time watching this game than the average time dedicated to the remaining games. Game 5 boasted the highest engagement, with a remarkable 43 per cent increase in both average playtime and average playtime per user.

TVs maintained a dominant position with a 40 per cent share of total playtime, indicating that a significant portion of viewers still prefers the traditional experience of watching live sporting events on big screens. Meanwhile, smartphones accounted for nearly a quarter of total playtime at 22 per cent, emphasising their appeal in terms of convenience and portability.

The data underscores the popularity of TVs for watching live sports while also highlighting the importance of smartphones as an alternative, multitasking device. This reiterates the necessity for providers to ensure high-quality viewing experiences across various device options for their audiences, says NPAW.