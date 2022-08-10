Data: Competition cuts into VoD playtime

While the global video streaming industry kept growing in the first half of 2022, each individual service continued losing playtime per user as the competition between platforms increased, according to video intelligence specialist NPAW’s new Video Streaming Industry Report H1 2022, which examines the evolution of streaming consumption and quality trends on a global and regional scale.

Accordingly, although the total playtime and number of plays continued to increase across video-on-demand (VoD) and online Linear TV, a deeper look at the data reveals an accelerating downward trend for user engagement on the individual service level. After a 9 per cent decrease in 2021 vs. 2020, VoD services saw 11 per cent lower daily playtime per user and service in the first half of 2022 compared with the same period the previous year. Meanwhile, Linear TV services experienced a 13 per cent decline in daily playtime per user after this peaked in 2021.

But there was an exception: sports. In the first six months of a year packed with live sporting events, daily consumption per user and service for sports content saw a 12 per cent year-over-year increase for VoD and a 13 per cent surge for Linear TV. Only for Linear TV, the average daily consumption of sports content per user and service was almost double that of generic linear content, confirming sports content is an engagement powerhouse.

Among the key findings:

Daily VoD consumption per user and service took a further 11 per cent dipin the first half of 2022, while users watched slightly fewer, yet longer titles per day After peaking in H1 2021,daily Linear TV consumption per user and service saw an 18 per cent decline year-over-year, while users watched linear content in shorter sessions Bitrate for VoD approached a peak as providers increased Avg. Join Time to keep buffering at bay, resulting in a rise in exit before video start (EBVS) after it decreased last year Linear TV quality got a boost after a period of stabilisation, with Avg. Join Time increasing to support accelerated bitrate improvements while reducing buffering levels Daily sports streaming consumption grew for both VoD (12 per cent) and Linear TV (13 per cent), with the Avg. Daily Playtime for linear sports almost doubling the average for generic linear content One more semester, users spent the most viewing time on big screens, while smartphones remained the device of choice for shorter, more frequent viewing sessions

“Attracting and retaining users is becoming increasingly challenging as competition between services and global economic uncertainty grow,” notes Ferran G Vilaró, CEO and Co-Founder of NPAW. “The rise of advertising-based models and the promise of sports streaming both have the potential to deliver further industry growth, but long-term success depends on a more fundamental formula: superior content plus a superior experience.”