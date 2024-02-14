Spain nears 15m FTTH lines

Spain is nearing the 15 million FTTH milestone after the country ended 2023 with over 14.8 million lines, according to the latest CNMC report.



Movistar maintained its position as the market leader taking 36 per cent (5.3 million) of all FTTH lines. Year-on-year FTTH gained 1.1 million lines, up 7.3 per cent, versus a loss of 400,000 in DSL lines.



As for broadband, Movistar also leads the market with a market share of 33.8 per cent, followed by Orange with 22.7 per cent, MásMóvil with 18.9 per cent and Vodafone at 16.6 per cent.