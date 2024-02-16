Roku surpasses 80m active account

Roku has reported more than 80 million active accounts and counting as consumers continue to move to TV streaming.

Viewer engagement on Roku is also at a record high; for the first time, more than 100 billion hours were streamed on the platform in 2023, averaging a record of 4.1 hours per day per account in Q4. Additionally, in the US, Roku’s active account base is now bigger than the subscribers of the six largest traditional pay-TV providers combined, according to Leichtman Research Group.

“As the leading TV streaming platform, Roku aims to make television better for everyone,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “In a world where one day all TV will be streamed, we’re immensely proud to be the programmer of the home screen for more than 80 million active accounts around the globe, connecting people directly to what they love to watch.”

In 2023, Roku launched its own line of TVs and expanded the Roku TV licensing programme to include more than 30 partners, furthering the reach of the Roku Operating System (OS). In select markets, user experience updates, new features, and content discovery tools like the Sports Experience, What to Watch, All Things Food and All Things Home were added to the platform. These enhancements, plus a more informative and engaging Roku search, have led to increased time spent on the platform and a more fluid experience for the Roku user.

The company said that “this continued growth helps [Roku] on its mission to be the global TV streaming platform that connects and benefits the entire TV ecosystem, connecting content partners to an engaged audience and providing advertisers with unique capabilities to reach viewers”.