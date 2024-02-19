Peacock, Paramount eye streaming tie-up

Comcast, owner of Peacock, is reportedly looking to merge its SVoD service with Paramount+.

Comcast and Paramount have already held talks about a potential streaming partnership that could see Paramount+ and Peacock being offered to subscribers together as a package deal, according to The WSJ.

Along with making access to the two platforms cheaper than buying separate subscriptions, the partnership would help Comcast and Paramount produce significant cost savings from spending on programming to marketing and create a more in-depth offering for consumers – especially with regard to live sports, notes the report.