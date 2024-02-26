New FAST channel launched for Must-See MoviES!

#ConUnPack Distribution, the producers behind the renowned Must See MoviES! channel, have announced their partnership with FAST Channels TV to introduce their FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel to global audiences. Viewers can access the channel on various free TV streaming services via http://mustseemovies.es/

#ConUnPack, a specialised distributor in ‘truly independent; cinema based in Spain, was founded in 2016 by Hugo Serra and JJ Montero, bringing together years of experience in production, consulting, marketing, audiovisual communication, and film distribution.

The company focuses on the ‘invisible’ world of Spanish-language cinema, curating auteur films with significant cinematic and cultural value. Their FAST channel, Must See MoviES!, serves as an international platform for promoting Spanish-language cinema, catering to viewers keen on discovering new ‘en español’ cinema while honing their Spanish skills.

Must See MoviES! offers a meticulously curated selection of high-quality independent Spanish and Latin-American films.

Hugo Serra and JJ Montero, co-founders of #ConUnPack, expressed their enthusiasm about the partnership with FAST Channels TV, stating: At Conunpack Distribution, we are thrilled about the agreement reached with FAST Channels TV for the distribution of Must See MoviES! in the United States. With this collaboration, we aim to reach new audiences who can discover and enjoy, just like us, excellent Spanish-language auteur cinema beyond our borders.”

FAST Channels TV empowers over 200 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing cutting-edge white-label platforms and playout generation services for broadcasters, operators, and content owners to swiftly launch and monetise their FAST channels.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Must See MoviES! to our lineup of channels. This partnership underscores our commitment to offering diverse and compelling content to our viewers.”

The partnership between Must See MoviES! and FAST Channels TV represents a significant stride in delivering meaningful, uplifting content to a broader audience. Through their FAST channel, viewers can anticipate an even more accessible and engaging cinematic experience.

Stay tuned for Must See MoviES! on FAST Channels TV, the home to the highest quality and curated Spanish and Latin-American independent films.