Netgem unifies TV, streaming, Cloud Gaming

Netgem, a provider of integrated solutions in the digital entertainment market, has unveiled its new service combining live TV, streaming and Cloud Gaming all in one place.

Zeop, an independent fibre optic operator in La Reunion, is the first to offer to its 100,000 full fibre subscribers exclusive access to TV, streaming and Cloud Gaming as a simple upgrade to their existing TV service. Gamestream, a specialist in white-label Cloud Gaming solutions, brings its technological expertise and catalogue of games available for streaming. This includes popular titles such as Hot Wheels Unleashed, WRC FIA World Rally Championship, Garfield Lasagna Party, Overcooked! 2, and many more.

This new unified entertainment hub empowers Zeop subscribers to turn their TV or mobile device (via casting) into a gaming console, offering households a fresh experience enriched by a plethora of content, seamlessly switching between TV and video content and games.

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem Group, said: “Consumers seek fresh television experiences. This new unified Cloud Gaming/TV/streaming offer, showcasing more immersive TV, addresses the real challenges for our partner zeop: transforming television into a hub for sharing entertainment for the entire family, increasing revenue per subscriber through innovative services, and fostering customer loyalty to the entire content ecosystem.”

Ivan Lebeau, president and co-founder of Gamestream, commented: “The launch of the Cloud Gaming offering at zeop demonstrates the strength of our complete technological solution and our expertise in developing the most relevant game catalogue. With Netgem, we’re shaping tomorrow’s entertainment today, and together we realise the strong ambition of democratising video games to a broader audience. This launch perfectly illustrates the long-term partnership that links our two companies.”

Emmanuel André, CEO of Zeop, added: “The launch of zeop gaming by Pleio marks an innovation in user experience and economics model. Our subscribers can now access Cloud Gaming alongside their TV and streaming content through a single interface, with a decoder switching into a gaming console. This launch demonstrates the full power of our fixed and mobile networks and underscores the legitimacy of the partnership with Netgem: through them, we deliver the best content to our subscribers at the best value.”