Disney+ launches £1.99 promo

From now until March 14th, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Standard with Ads for £1.99 per month for three months – a £9 saving compared to the regular monthly price for three months.

After the three-month promotional period, Disney+ Standard with Ads will auto-renew at the then-current monthly retail price (currently £4.99 per month) unless the customer cancels before then.

New movies available to stream on Disney+ includes Marvel Studios’ The Marvels and sci-fi action thriller The Creator from 20th Century Studios. Customers can also look forward to Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) coming on March 15th, plus Searchlight Pictures’ Oscar-nominated Poor Things and the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wishcoming soon.

Subscribers can also enjoy newly-launched drama, FX’s Shōgun set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Critically acclaimed, award-winning hit series FX’s The Bear and the celebrated docuseries FX’s Welcome to Wrexham have both been renewed for third seasons and are scheduled to make their return to Disney+ later this year.

Upcoming UK Originals include Season 2 of original comedy series Extraordinary on March 6th, and the action-adventure fantasy series Renegade Nell premiering on March 29th.