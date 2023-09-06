Disney+ UK launches £1.99 promo

From September 6th to September 20th, new and returning customers in the UK can subscribe to the Disney+ streaming service for £1.99 per month for three months – an £18 saving compared to the regular price for three months.

This limited time promotion arrives in time for new premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more. These include FX’s Welcome To Wrexham Season 2 (September 13th), The Kardashians Season 4 (September 28th) and Marvel Studios’ Loki Season 2 (October 6th).

Viewers will be able to watch the latest movies and TV series from Disney, including the latest Star Wars series Ahsoka; the live action reimagining of The Little Mermaid (pictured); award-winning comedy-drama FX’s The Bear Season 2; live-action Marvel Studios series Secret Invasion starring Samuel L Jackson; and popular crime caper Only Murders in the Building Season 3.

