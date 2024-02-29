Locality, WBD ad partnership

Locality, the local video solutions provider, jhas announced a strategic local video advertising partnership with Warner Bros Discovery (WBD). Locality will have access to WBD’s’s portfolio of brands and platforms through 2024, including TNT Sports, CNN, Max and discovery+.

This strategic alliance offers WBD the opportunity to diversify its advertiser base and generate additional revenue streams, capitalising on the heightened engagement of local viewers with news, sports and entertainment content.

“This collaboration with Locality and Warner Bros Discovery is a testament to our mission to help brands unlock the power of local,” said Keith Kazerman, president of Locality Streaming. “We’re thrilled to be named as Warner Bros Discovery’s preferred local partner. This is just the beginning of what will be an exciting and transformative year for local video advertising.”

Since its inception in June 2023, Locality continues to enhance its ad capabilities in local television across major broadcast networks and streaming providers. By effectively building a bridge between brands and location-based markets, Locality unites some of the industry’s top players, technology, and premium inventory in both broadcast and streaming. This holistic approach is designed to address the challenges faced by advertisers and to channel more investments into local video advertising, contributing to the sector’s growth.

“Local is one of the fastest growing segments in streaming advertising,” said Bill Murray, SVP Programmatic Solutions, Warner Bros Discovery. “Our strategic partnership with Locality will grow opportunities for brand advertisers looking to reach viewers of premium content and sports in local markets.”