Virgin Media TV adds DAZN Women’s Football channel

Virgin Media TV customers can now access DAZN Women’s Football channel at no extra cost. The company becomes the first UK pay-TV provider to carry the dedicated FAST channel.

Available to Virgin TV customers directly via their set-top-box, DAZN’s FAST channel offers viewers live football coverage of the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL), which features a number of Lioness players such as Chelsea stars and Bayern’s Georgia Stanway, as well as behind the scenes access and archive footage.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “The introduction of DAZN’s FAST channel on Virgin TV demonstrates our commitment to enhance our entertainment offering and champion women’s sport – of which we’re proud to be the first Pay TV provider in the UK to offer a FAST channel dedicated to women’s football. From comedy to sport and everything in between, now more than ever there’s something for everyone on Virgin TV.”

Hannah Brown, Co-CEO of Women’s Sport at DAZN, added: “Partnering with Virgin Media is another way DAZN is ensuring that more people watch top class women’s football on the platform of their choice. DAZN is committed to growing the audience and value of women’s football and is pleased that Virgin have joined us as a premium distribution partner”.

This new addition to Virgin Media’s TV line up can be found on the Electronic Programme Guide (EPG) on channel 554 and comes as part of the company’s expanding FAST channel offering.