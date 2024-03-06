Flashtalking by Mediaocean announces 6 new partnerships

Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has announced six new partnerships for its Creative Ad Tech platform, Flashtalking , bringing its solutions to more customers in a range of key markets around the world. The agreements provision for primary ad serving, creative personalisation, cross-channel measurement and verification across open web display, mobile, audio, video, digital out-of-home, and connected TV.

Collectively, the new activation partners support advertisers in 89 different countries, significantly expanding Flashtalking’s footprint following a surge in adoption after the announcement that Amazon was deprecating its Sizmek ad server. Each of these companies brings deep experience in the ad serving market, having previously supported brands and agencies using Amazon/Sizmek.

Founded in 2001 and acquired by Mediaocean in 2021, Flashtalking is the leading independent ad tech platform, bridging creative and media teams with intelligent, audience-aware insights and workflows at scale and across channels. The Flashtalking platform provides AI and automation to connect the silos between teams for more efficient production, versioning, and distribution of creative.

The new partners include Tailwind, which operates in 36 markets across Central and South Eastern Europe, the Nordics and Middle East North Africa (MENA), empowering businesses to fast track their marketing with technology integrations, strategic consultation, and professional services, as well as Box Digital, a South Africa-based digital advertising services business with customers spanning 8 sub-Saharan African countries.

A partnership with Adsmovil will bolster Flashtalking’s operations within 33 markets across Latin America, through a business uniquely focused on Hispanic and Brazilian audiences which currently serves over 4 billion impressions per month. Meanwhile, a new relationship with Adsonice, will grow Flashtalking’s presence across Europe.

Additionally, an agreement with Escape Velocity, a digital media technology services company that supports agencies and advertisers, will scale Flashtalking in India, Korea, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka while eTechSol will help serve customers in Pakistan.

Simon Thorne, MD EMEA for Flashtalking, commented: “We’ve seen huge appetite for a truly intelligent, dynamic approach to managing and activating creative campaigns. Advertisers need to enable deep personalisation, ensuring the most relevant and impactful brand messages reach the right consumers at the right moment, and they want to do it via a single integrated platform. Today’s announcement really cements our position as being the best solution to deliver that on a global level.”

Coming in the wake of Amazon’s announcement that it will be shuttering its ad serving service, these new partnerships represented a unique opportunity to combine Flashtalking’s best-in-class advertising technology with in-market experts who can offer deep local insights and a highly mature ad serving knowledge base.

Flashtalking was recently named a winner of G2 2024 Best Software Awards for Marketing & Digital Advertising Products based on 300+ authenticated customer reviews. The platform was ranked a leader in Enterprise Creative Management Platforms, Cross-Channel, Video, Mobile, Display, and Social Media Advertising.

Georgia Brammer, MD JAPAC for Flashtalking, commented: “We’re thrilled to be able to build these new relationships in so many important markets. We’ve been impressed by the drive and knowledge represented by the teams at all of these businesses. This is, on multiple fronts, a time of change in the global advertising sector and, from conversations with major advertisers, the growth potential we’re seeing in further developing this global network is already proving to be really powerful.”

Odysseas Ntotsikas, Managing Partner of Tailwind, stated: “True to Tailwind’s mission to ‘Drive business fast forward’ the power of creative has proved to be the variable with the biggest impact in an omnichannel marketer’s stack. Through this strategic partnership with global leader Flashtalking, we fortify over a decade of operational excellence in empowering hundreds of regional marketers with creative personalisation and digital advertising intelligence to win the only war that matters today, the war for attention.”

Alberto Pardo, Founder & CEO of Adsmovil, said: “We, at Adsmovil, have been committed to driving relevance and value to our clients since our inception. Flashtalking furthers our mission and expands the opportunity to better serve clients with personalisation based on real-time variables, driving greater congruence and resonance, and a higher advertiser ROI. We are very excited about our partnership.”

Raghu Seelamsetty, MD of Escape Velocity, added: “Escape is delighted to be partnering with Flashtalking. The partnership is well poised to take advantage of the growth of CTV and social media in these fast growing markets. Flashtalking’s market leading technology combined with Escape’s market reach and service capabilities will enable us to deliver world class solutions to our clients.”