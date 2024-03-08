LG launches StanbyME Speaker

LG Electronics has announced the global launch of the LG StanbyME Speaker (model XT7S), the company’s latest portable speaker which works in harmony with an LG StanbyME lifestyle screen or as a standalone speaker that can be taken anywhere.

LG says its StanbyME Speaker is for design-conscious individuals who relish streaming content and music at home or on the go. Engineered to offer the complete entertainment experience when combined with a StanbyME screen, this speaker features intuitive pairing and control through the remote control that comes with the StanbyME screen. This allows users to toggle their speaker and screen on and off with a single press, while also connecting them via Bluetooth. LG StanbyME also boasts a dedicated widget with a one-stop control centre and an overview of the speaker’s status.

To further elevate audio quality, LG StanbyME Speaker’s WOW Orchestra feature combines it with the StanbyME screen’s built-in audio system, creating a unified audio setup. The speaker’s α (Alpha) 7 Gen 6 AI processor optimises sound by content type, while the 20-millimetere dual tweeters on the StanbyME speaker deliver detailed high frequency stereo sound. The dual passive radiator on this speaker also creates deeper bass.

LG StanbyME Speaker is currently available in Korea and the US, and is scheduled to roll out in other major markets soon.