Netflix average speeds down in Feb

Eighty-four per cent of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) decreased 0.2 Mbps and 15 per cent stayed the same, resulting in a lower average speed during February on the Netflix ISP Speed Index – a monthly update on which ISPs provide the best prime-time Netflix streaming experience. Netflix notes that these are considered normal moves as the streaming platform rolls out new encodes and titles.

There were no significant ISP gains or notable changes to country averages; however, 88 per cent of countries moved down 0.2 Mbps following the previously mentioned bitrate trend. Three ISPs dropped 0.4 Mbps since January’s results. CableColor in Guatemala and Optix in Pakistan fell from 2.8 to 2.4 Mbps. TEVISAT in Honduras decreased from 2.4 to 2.0 Mbps.

Thirty-one countries and regions were in the top performance tier for February: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and the US, all registered an average speed of 3.0 Mbps.