Bitmovin, Yospace live streaming partnership

Bitmovin, a provider of video streaming infrastructure, has announced a partnership with Yospace, the dynamic ad insertion expert. The companies say they “will deliver a joint solution for live streaming, at scale, to empower broadcasters to offer better ad solutions to brands and advertisers, with the reassurance of a seamless customer experience”.

Bitmovin and Yospace’s shared goal is to optimise the quality of experience for live-streaming audiences whilst ensuring publishers and advertisers can provide the highest level of advertising experience. Resilience at scale is key for live streaming and creates challenges for broadcasters, but by ensuring that Yospace’s Server Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) is compatible with Bitmovin’s Live Encoder, they can deliver unbreakable, high-quality, live streaming experiences with uninterrupted ad integration. The Bitmovin Live Encoder processes SRT or Zixi inputs and outputs HLS, subsequently allowing Yospace to work with its Ad Platform partner to insert live advertisements using HLS manifests.

Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder at Bitmovin, commented: ”Live streaming is the apple of the consumer’s eye, and this has expanded beyond sports. What we have found is that for live streaming, quality is everything. Audiences are happy with a small delay to their live stream as long as the quality is as high as possible, without any interruptions or buffering. Whilst others may chase down the lowest possible latency, at Bitmovin, we want to provide the ultimate viewing experience that delivers a high-quality video to make audiences feel a part of the action. In the new streaming era, this includes seamless advertising.”

The fact that the record for concurrent live audiences was broken five times last year demonstrates how rapidly live streaming is growing in demand. In terms of demonstrating the scale of these live events, the recent NFL wildcard playoff game between Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins was the first to be carried out-of-market exclusively by a streaming platform – Peacock. Peacock recorded its largest single-day audience with 16.5 million concurrent devices, and the game averaged 26.3 million viewers across Peacock, local NBC stations, and NFL+.

Yospace CEO, Tim Sewell, added: ”Live events have the power to tap into an audience’s collective imagination and create water-cooler conversations that advertisers love but are struggling to find anywhere else. The combination of Bitmovin’s Live Encoder and Yospace’s SSAI creates a very powerful advertising proposition for broadcasters, who can tap into that unique value of live events and maximise advertising revenues at scale”.