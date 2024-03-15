NBCU, LiveRamp, Google enable PAIR across CTV

In an effort to enable more effective marketing for its advertisers, as well as power engaging and personalised interactions for customers, NBCUniversal – working with LiveRamp – is implementing Google’s Display & Video 360 Publisher Advertiser Identity Reconciliation (PAIR), a solution that enables NBCU to privately reconcile their first-party data with marketers’ data, and personalise the customer journey more effectively. NBCU will be the first major CTV provider live on PAIR later this quarter.

PAIR will enable marketers to use LiveRamp’s enhanced clean room functionality to target customers with relevant ads on NBCU properties – across digital display, mobile in-app, and CTV – without third-party signals.

“Helping our advertisers mitigate signal loss in their approaches is critical, but what makes this a transformative proposition is with Google and LiveRamp, we’re able to help marketers drive better results today,” said Ryan McConville, EVP, Ad Platforms, NBCUniversal. “There’s no need to compromise between privacy and performance: in addition to improving performance, we’re excited to help our advertisers leverage this privacy-focused solution as the ecosystem continues to build towards one that is better for consumers.”

Building on NBCUniversal’s relationships with LiveRamp and Google, NBCUniversal leverages the Authenticated Traffic Solution’s add-on PAIR module to collect user email addresses in an authenticated value exchange. LiveRamp’s data collaboration leverages the Google PAIR protocol to securely connect to the marketers’ data and ensuring that NBCUniversal and the marketer never see each other’s data. Through this, NBCUniversal is able to seamlessly activate advertiser demand via PAIR, enabling scale and flexibility for both sides.

LiveRamp is working with Display & Video 360, as well as a number of publishers and advertisers, on the rollout of PAIR. It is available to all of LiveRamp’s publisher partners, and can be activated by all of LiveRamp’s marketers.