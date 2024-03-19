MásMóvil increases revenue and customers

MásMóvil ended the year increasing its revenues by 3 per cent to €2.97 billion, albeit losing €240 million overall. EBITDA remained flat versus the previous year reaching €1.18 billion with investments totalling €437 million.



In term of customers, MásMóvil added 650,000 new lines including mobile and fixed broadband. Overall, the company has 15.9 million lines, up 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis out of which 12.5 million are mobile lines and over 3.4 million are fixed broadband lines.



As for the merger with Orange, the CEO of MásMóvil, Meinrad Spenger, said that “once we have got all necessary authorisations (from the EC and Spain) we hope to complete the joint-venture with Orange by the end of the first quarter to set up the operator with the largest number of customers in our country (Spain)”.