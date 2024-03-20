Report: 5G, AI impacting broadcast production

Video networking solutions provider Haivision has released the results of its fifth annual Broadcast Transformation Report which reveals the industry’s top technology priorities and trends in live video contribution, IP and cloud adoption, 5G, and artificial intelligence.

Key findings include:

SRT continues to be the most widely adopted transport protocol: 68 per cent of respondents use SRT for live video transport, with 67 per cent of those surveyed using the HEVC codec in their broadcast contribution workflows.

Cellular transport is now mainstream: 60 per cent of broadcasters currently use 3G, 4G, LTE, or 5G for live video contribution, making cellular the most popular network for transport after the Internet (80 per cent).

5G takes hold in broadcast production: 74 per cent of broadcasters already use or plan to use 5G for broadcast contribution while 46 per cent anticipate using 5G with private networks.

Cloud is everywhere but on-prem still rules: 84 per cent of broadcasters use at least some cloud-based technology, but only 22 per cent use it for more than half of their current workflow elements.

Artificial intelligence makes an impact: 60 per cent predict AI is the technology that will have the biggest impact on the broadcast industry in the next five years, with 49 per cent planning to or already using AI in their workflows.

“We’re delighted to present the 2024 Broadcast Report during Haivision’s 20th anniversary year of business,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing, Haivision. “The 2024 report marks a significant five-year milestone with insights from over 800 participants, our highest respondent count to date. This year’s results reveal several interesting findings – some past trends are firmly established such as the use of SRT and the Internet for live video transport. Other trends are still in evolution like the continued growth of HEVC and the use of cloud and cellular networks, while new trends emerge like the adoption of 5G private networks and AI technologies.”