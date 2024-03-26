Forecast: Mobile service revenue in Australia at $10.8bn in 2028

The total mobile service revenue in Australia is poised to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5 per cent from $8.7 billion in 2023 to $10.8 billion (€9.9bn) in 2028, supported by growth in mobile data service revenues, according to GlobalData, the data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s Australia Mobile Broadband Forecast (Q4 2023) reveals that the growth in mobile data service revenue will offset the decline in mobile voice service revenue during the forecast period.

While mobile voice service revenue will decline at a CAGR of 1.6 per cent between 2023 and 2028 due to consumer shift towards OTT communication platforms and subsequent decline in mobile voice ARPU, mobile data revenue will increase at a CAGR of 5.7 per cent over the same period, driven by the continued rise in mobile internet subscriptions, growing adoption of 5G services and an increase in mobile data average revenue per user (ARPU) over the forecast period.

Sarwat Zeeshan, Telecom Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “The average monthly mobile data usage in Australia is expected to increase from 14.4 GB in 2023 to 28.7 GB in 2028, driven by the growing consumption of online video and social media content over smartphones, thanks to data-centric offers extended by telcos with their 4G and 5G service plans.”