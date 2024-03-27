ITV has published its initial Climate Transition Plan. The broadcaster says is on track to meeting its net zero target with emissions it controls down 52 per cent compared to a 2019 baseline, and emissions it influences down 17 per cent in the same period. This is being achieved through both the company’s offices and operations, such as solar panels on the roof of a barn in Emmerdale and switching to company hybrid or electric vehicles, and through innovations on ITV’s productions including the use of virtual studios by ITV Sport and electric batteries replacing diesel generators.

The Climate Transition Plan is aligned to the Transition Plan Taskforce (TPT) framework, established by the UK Government, and outlines how ITV is both playing a significant role in accelerating society’s shift to net zero while preparing to thrive following that change. In future, Climate Transition Plans are likely to be regulatory requirements for PLCs, but ITV says it hopes that by publishing its transition plan earlier than required it can show how committed it is to the transition, and help the wider industry respond.

The plan is built on six pillars – Operations, Value Chain, Internal Culture, Engaging Audiences, Climate Resilience and Industry Transformation, which all focus on driving toward net-zero both through emissions that ITV controls and emissions that it influences,.

Operations involves transitioning all ITV buildings and vehicles to net-zero emissions, while Value Chain focuses on ITV’s supply chain across production, broadcasting and streaming, and bringing suppliers on the journey.

ITV notes it is embedding an Internal Culture of sustainability with all colleagues contributing to the company’s net-zero transition. Externally, Engaging Audiences is central to the plan, with ITV committing to embedding climate and nature-positive content across all genres, for all audiences and by increasing the visibility and impact of climate action on-screen. This includes sustainable lifestyles tips on Daytime shows, clean air storylines in the soaps, as well as through national and regional news content.

Commercially, this impact is also clear with awareness of and take up for pre-loved fashion soaring following eBay’s Love Island sponsorship.

For the future, ITV is enhancing Climate Resilience across the business using scenario analysis to inform risk management and anticipate market shifts, to position ITV to thrive in the transition to a net-zero economy. ITV is also collaborating with the wider sector to support the net-zero transition across the media industry.

Chris Kennedy, ITV’s Board sponsor for climate action and the chair of the Climate Action Delivery Group, commented: “It’s important for ITV to meet requirements from regulators and stakeholders and we are building on the momentum of our climate action programme through the publication of this Climate Transition Plan. It aims to provide transparency on our progress as we prepare to thrive in the sustainable future.”

Kelly WIlliams, ITV Managing Director of Commercial, added: “Climate action and the shift to a net zero economy is an increasingly important topic for the advertisers and media agencies that we work with. The Climate Transition Plan shows that ITV is ready to drive the change across the advertising industry and to support brands that are engaged in that transition.”