BBC sets out Annual Plan

The BBC has published its Annual Plan for 2024/25. It sets out how the Corporation will begin work to focus on three essential roles, announced by the Director-General earlier this week, to deliver more for audiences:

Pursuing truth with no agenda



Backing the best British storytelling

Bringing people together

In the year ahead the BBC says it will continue its work to reflect, represent and serve all audiences through the best British storytelling, as part of its Across the UK plans. Network radio programming and teams will continue moving out of London and we will create a new network audio production hub across sites in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast.

The BBC will continue improving personalisation across BBC services making it easier for audiences to connect to content and ensure they can access it whenever and however they want it. This includes shifting News resources to focus more on online breaking news, high-impact investigations, and forensic verification.

The BBC aims to establish new partnerships to reach new talent and access funding to make the best possible content for audiences.

Highlights which support focus on the three essential roles in 2024/25 include:

Unparalleled coverage of elections in the UK and around the world, where pursuing truth and countering disinformation will be critical. This includes the local elections in England in May, the US Presidential Election in November and the anticipated UK General Election later this year.

A wide range of dramas and comedies from across the UK, including the return of Blue Lights in Northern Ireland, the Scottish drama Granite Harbour and new comedies Dinosaur and Mammoth, the Welsh drama Lost Boys and Fairies and the return of Doctor Who. The BBC will also be returning to the Scottish Highlands for the third series of The Traitors.

A big summer of sport with the Men’s Euro 2024 Football Championship, Wimbledon, The Hundred and the Olympic Games in Paris.

Live events only found on the BBC including Eurovision, Radio 1’s Big Weekend from Luton, Glastonbury and the 2024 Proms.

The 100th Anniversary of Education at the BBC and mark the 25th Anniversary of BBC Bitesize, with a three-year £6 million investment.

The plan also sets out how the BBC will further respond to an evolving media market and pressure on funding, caused by high inflation and constraints on the licence fee. This includes BBC Studios doubling 2021/22 commercial revenues by 2027/28 and fulfilling its mandate to deliver long-term value to the BBC.

Samir Shah, BBC Chairman said: “This a plan the Board is putting its full weight behind and it is one that gives me great confidence in the year ahead. It is bold in its mission, ambitious in its goals and clear-eyed in the face of increasing financial and competitive challenges.”

Tim Davie, BBC Director-General, added: “This is going to be a significant year for the BBC. Our content offer is packed with major sporting and music events, exciting new dramas and unrivalled coverage of elections across the world. It will also be a year of embracing reform and innovation as we deliver value for all, focused on pursuing truth with no agenda, backing the best of British storytelling, and bringing people together.”

The Annual Plan for 2024/25 is available here.

Latest BBC facts and figures