Extreme E sees record audiences

Racing series Extreme E delivered significant audience growth in 2023, rising to a global audience of more than 144 million viewers, according to an analytics report from YouGov.

The increase in the series’ audience figures stems from a thrilling third season, where a record five-teams competed for the 2023 Extreme E championship at the final event – won by Nico Rosberg’s Rosberg X Racing team.

The series’ global audience grew by six per cent from 2022, where the viewership stood at 135 million. Extreme E’s unique mandatory gender-equal format of one male and one female driver per team – a first in motorsport – has also ensured that the split between male and female viewers is significantly greater than the motorsport industry average of 90 per cent males to 10 per cent females. The Extreme E Media Results 2023 report shows that female viewership increased once more to 34 per cent in Season 3, rising from 29 per cent in 2022.

The series’ short-form racing platform is recognised as a key contributor to audience growth in Season 3, with some of the biggest teams and drivers in motorsport battling it out across some of the world’s most dramatic locations.

The championship’s digital audience grew further still in Season 3 as Extreme E delivered its most competitive on-track year yet. A total of 36,334 social media posts were published about the 2023 Extreme E campaign, resulting in 2.1 billion potential impressions and 109.8 million engagements. In additional data provided by Little Dot Studios, the series’ overall social media following grew substantially from 2022, increasing by 71 per cent with a total of 1.2 million online followers.

Across all owned and non-owned social media posts, compared to Season 2 there was an 18 per cent increase in the number of engagements on social media. Among the three major platforms on social media, X stood out with the highest number of engagements and potential impressions, generating 53.7 million engagements and 699.7 million potential impressions.