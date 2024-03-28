Tinder sponsors E4

Dating app Tinder and Channel 4 are teaming up for a new sponsorship deal with E4, which will see a range of idents airing 25 times per day across popular E4 titles from April 1st to June 30th.

The new sponsorship highlights the power of connecting over a mutual passion for TV and film, particularly for young singles, with the idents celebrating the vibrancy and excitement of connections that Tinder offers its of users, over half of which are aged 18-25.

The 10 second idents – which will feature on E4 programme titles including Married At First Sight, Made In Chelsea and Love Triangle as well as Channel 4 Streaming – expand Tinder’s global brand campaign ‘It Starts With a Swipe’ and showcase the fluidity and realness of modern dating today, celebrating the excitement and desire for human connection.

Joanna Pons, Senior Marketing Director, Northern Europe at Tinder, commented: “Tinder empowers connection and we know that many young singles connect over a mutual love of entertainment. Whether it’s an old classic or a new trending show, it can create that excitement, anticipation and enjoyment which is also experienced when dating. We’re delighted to partner with E4 and their stellar programming, bringing Tinder into the homes of many young singles.”

Rupinder Downie, Sponsorship and Commercial Partnerships Leader at Channel 4, added: “E4’s mission has always been to be bold, create innovative entertainment and appeal to younger audiences. That’s why we’re delighted to partner with Tinder on this sponsorship in the UK, directly connecting with GenZ audiences by putting familiar and culturally relevant brands onto their screens. With Channel 4 embracing its own increasingly digital future, it’s fantastic to be partnering up with the biggest dating app in the world.”