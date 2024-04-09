Data: Sustained growth in digital media subs

After streaming media subscriptions skyrocketed in 2020 as consumer behaviour shifted dramatically during a global pandemic, the industry is normalising with sustained and steady growth, according to benchmarking data from subscription management and billing platform Recurly.

Recurly’s report, Recurly State of Subscriptions: Media and Entertainment, found that the digital media and entertainment industry experienced a 124 per cent increase in subscribers since 2020, and the digital publishing industry saw a 536 per cent increase in subscribers over the same time period. Consumer appetite for these subscriptions remains robust despite a turbulent economy and cost of living increases, with savvy subscription providers turning to innovative tactics to boost customer retention and engagement and drive revenue growth.

“We’re witnessing an era of intense innovation in the digital media and entertainment subscription industry, with momentum only continuing to accelerate,” said Joe Rohrlich, CEO of Recurly. “Whether it’s watching the latest show, reading a book or catching up on the news, consumers are hungry for tailored experiences and flexible options that cater to their unique tastes. This shift is driving the industry to rethink traditional models, leaning heavily into data-driven customisation and user engagement strategies to meet the ever-evolving demands of a digital-first audience.”

Benchmarking Insights for Digital Media and Entertainment Subscriptions

Against the backdrop of an increasingly saturated market and heightened consumer expectations, the industry is pivoting towards retention strategies that emphasise long-term engagement and value. The median acquisition rate for digital media and entertainment subscriptions declined since 2020 as growth stabilised–with digital media and entertainment’s median acquisition rate at 5.8 per cent—however, the overall number of subscribers continued to grow significantly.

Key findings include: