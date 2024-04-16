Report: Wi-Fi 7 market hits $1bn before launch

Network management software company, Auvik, has released a data-driven networking trends report using Google Trends and other sources to analyse internet user behaviour dating back to 2004, revealing the urgency for businesses to adopt sophisticated security measures. The primary goal of the study was to help business and IT professionals identify the rising need for cloud computing security systems across their industries. Wi-Fi 7 Market Surge Hits $1 Billion Before Launch

Wi-Fi 7 market size has already reached $1 billion (€0.94bn), months before its May 2024 launch. Projected to reach $24.2 billion by 2030, Wi-Fi 7 represents a transformative shift in wireless technology, demanding exploration by IT professionals.

Rising Concerns in Cloud Computing Security

In December 2023, interest in the search term ‘cloud computing security’ reached within 3 per cent of its 5-year peak, a 106 per cent increase over five years from December 2018. The surge in Google searches reflects growing complexities in safeguarding cloud environments and the necessity for robust security measures.

Economic Downturn Drives Interest in Cost-Effective Cloud Solutions

Search term ‘cloud cost’ reached 95 oer cent of its global 5-year peak in December 2023, aligning with a two-year global economic downturn. Organisations worldwide are seeking ways to optimise cloud spending amid economic challenges, creating a balancing act for IT professionals between innovative and cost-effective solutions.

Interest in Network Security Management Hits Peaks

In December 2023, searches for ‘network security management’ were the highest they’ve been since 2007. This follows an upward trend that seems to be linked to the rise of remote work during the pandemic and related cybersecurity challenges. The significant jump underscores the need for heightened network security measures in an evolving cyber battleground.

IaaS Surpasses PaaS and SaaS in Market Size:

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) is projected to reach $182 billion in 2024, a growth of 26.6 per cent in end-user spending over the previous year. This will surpass the growth of platform as a service (PaaS) and software as a service (SaaS), which are projected to increase 21.5 per cent and 18.9 per cent, respectively. The shift indicates a strategic move by IT professionals toward flexible and scalable cloud infrastructure.

What These Networking Trends Reveal

These trends collectively paint a picture of a rapidly evolving networking landscape, where technology, security, and efficiency converge. For IT professionals, these networking trends are a roadmap to the future of network management, highlighting areas of growth and transformation. Increased interest in network management signals a shift toward innovative, secure, and efficient cloud networks.