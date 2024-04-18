Survey: 18% US homes have 6 or more smart devices

Parks Associates’ Smart Home Dashboard, quarterly consumer research featuring surveys of US internet households, finds 45 per cent of US internet households have at least one smart home device and 18 per cent have six or more.

“Heading into 2024, the profile of the smart home adopter looks different than in the earlier years of the market,” said Jennifer Kent, VP Research, Parks Associates. “Mainstream households with 1-5 devices now outnumber the smart home-enthusiast households with 6+ devices. This shift in the average smart home consumer requires companies to adjust the marketing, sales, and support strategies for their products, to better align with the needs and demands of this middle market.”

“A wide variety of players compete in the smart home,” Kent added. “Companies are building out their ecosystems to maximise their sales potential and provide a better, more integrated experience to end users. This makes the platform that much more important as a center point for control of the connected home.”