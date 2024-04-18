PubMatic FAST ad partnership with Virgin Media

PubMatic, an independent technology company delivering a digital advertising supply chain, has announced a partnership with Virgin Media to enable advertisers to reach UK audiences at scale through ad-funded TV content.

With 15 FAST channels currently available, and more to launch later this year, Virgin Media is set to further expand its video offering throughout 2024. This growth trajectory will provide PubMatic with increased scale, strengthening its position in the CTV and broader video ecosystem.

One of only a few sell-side technology providers selected by Virgin Media to help the company navigate the evolving FAST landscape and scale their advertising offering, PubMatic brings a wealth of experience in supply path optimisation (SPO) and private marketplace deals (PMPs). The company will help Virgin Media scale its FAST offering and enhance its monetisation strategies through its partnerships with brands and agencies, and advertising solutions.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “This is an important step forward for Virgin Media as we continue to expand and evolve our TV services and the commercialisation of our FAST offering. Employing PubMatic’s advertising solutions, we’re now able to deliver enhanced advertising experiences for our customers, while maximising engagement and value for advertisers.”

Hitesh Bhatt, Senior Director, CTV/OTT, EMEA at PubMatic, added: “We are delighted to partner with Virgin Media, meeting the demand for transparent and premium-quality supply inventory. By facilitating the connection between programmatic buyers and high-value FAST inventory, we look forward to driving value for advertisers and viewers alike.”