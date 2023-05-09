Programmatic automation solution from PubMatic

Digital advertising technologist PubMatic has launched Activate, an end-to-end supply path optimisation (SPO) solution designed to allows buyers to execute non-bidded direct deals on PubMatic’s programmatic platform, accessing premium video and CTV inventory at scale. Initial launch partners include dentsu, FuboTV, GroupM, Havas, LG, Mars, and Omnicom Media Group Germany, among others.

According to PubMatic, Activate represents a new industry paradigm as it is a single layer of technology that directly connects buyers and sellers of digital media, and gives buyers more control over their omnichannel video investments by executing deals across PubMatic’s premium CTV and online video inventory in one platform, enabling a seamless transition of their direct business to programmatic private marketplace (PMP) or programmatic guaranteed (PG).

Activate is expected to facilitate the transition of insertion order budgets into the programmatic ecosystem as a result of the reduction in complexity, time, and cost achieved by the single technology layer approach. As a result, buyers may expect increased ROI and publishers may see increased revenue.

“Buyers and sellers of digital media are seeking a more efficient, transparent, and sustainable supply chain that delivers on programmatic’s full potential,” said PubMatic co-founder and CEO, Rajeev Goel. “Activate extends the successful supply path optimization strategy we pioneered more than four years ago. By seamlessly connecting buyers and content owners via a single layer of technology, we are significantly reducing the hops, discrepancies, data proliferation, opacity, and complexity in the programmatic marketplace. This will result in higher ROI for buyers and increased revenue for publishers, consistent with our mission to fuel the endless potential of internet content creators who rely on advertising as a primary source of revenue.”

Built leveraging technology from PubMatic’s 2022 acquisition of Martin, Activate is fully integrated into PubMatic’s growing software suite, including the PubMatic Sell-Side Platform and Connect.

According to PubMatic, as consumer behaviour shifts towards streaming, publishers and buyers need more efficient ways to transact across CTV and video inventory. By modernising and customising the digital advertising supply chain based on customer needs, Activate brings automation to the pool of CTV and video inventory that is still using outdated transaction methods. Non-programmatic insertion orders are expected to account for almost 60 per cent of CTV and 18 per cent of online video transactions in 2023, according to industry estimates. Activate represents a nearly $65 billion expansion of PubMatic’s total addressable market.