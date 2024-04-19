Report: Global broadband sub growth slows in Q4

In Q4 2023, global fixed broadband connections reached 1.43 billion, following a quarterly growth of 0.96 per cent. Point Topic, the broadband market intelligence provider, recorded a decline in fixed broadband subscriptions in 18 countries, down from 21 in Q3 2023.

Some of these markets have high mobile subscriber penetration, others are experiencing high inflation and / or are already highly saturated markets, for example – Sweden, Switzerland, Monaco and Italy. Yet others are at war.

Key points: