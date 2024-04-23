Banijay Asia, Sporting Beyond partnership

Deepak Dhar’s Banijay Asia (a joint venture between him and Banijay), and Ravi Shastri’s Sporting Beyond (founded by Shastri and Jaiveer Panwar), have announced a strategic partnership aimed at redefining the landscape of cricket entertainment through content and live events. This collaboration is set to explore innovative ways of merging cricket and entertainment.

Announcing the development, Dhar, Founder & Group CEO of Banijay Asia and EndemolShine India, commented: “This partnership is a pivotal step in reinforcing our newly established sports and live events vertical. Our ambition to dominate the sports content entertainment space has never been clearer. By merging Ravi’s extensive cricket expertise with our innovative content creation capabilities, we aim to deliver unparalleled cricket entertainment experiences. This collaboration with Sporting Beyond will craft a new and unique narrative in cricket entertainment in India, and across the globe.”

Shastri added, “My journey in sports and my passion for cricket has always been about pushing the boundaries. Partnering with Banijay Asia is a thrilling new chapter that allows us to blend cricket with entertainment in unique and exciting ways. We are excited to bring our experience to the table and together, aim to captivate the audiences like never before.”

This partnership is in line with Banijay Asia’s commitment to innovation in the entertainment sector and aligns with Ravi Shastri’s extensive expertise and respected standing in the cricket world. Together, they aim to deliver premium and tailored content for millions of cricket enthusiasts, around the globe. The collaboration further syncs in with Banijay’s recent launch of Banijay Sports.